Murgitroyd Group PLC (LON:MUR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Murgitroyd Group PLC’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Murgitroyd Group PLC (LON:MUR) opened at 500.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 486.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 447.31. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 44.98 million. Murgitroyd Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 360.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 545.00.

About Murgitroyd Group PLC

Murgitroyd Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in providing a range of intellectual property (IP) advisory services through its trading subsidiaries, Murgitroyd & Company Limited, Murgitroyd SARL and Murgitroyd LLC, which are European patent and trade mark attorneys. The Company offers a range of services, such as patents, trademarks, designs, utility models, global IP filing, renewals, searching, oppositions and appeals, copyright, domain names, European patent validations, translation, licensing, monetization, IP audits, litigation support, due diligence, patent drawings, the United Kingdom patent box and Italian patent box.

