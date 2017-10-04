Mueller Water Products (MWA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $13.00 price target on Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.
Mueller Water Products (MWA) traded down 0.39% on Wednesday, hitting $12.86. 400,641 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $14.20.
Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.07 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at $2,143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 570,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14,036.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,522,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,837,000 after buying an additional 13,426,906 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.3% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,814.8% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 744,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 705,830 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mueller Water Products Company Profile
Mueller Water Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Mueller Co, Anvil and Mueller Technologies. The Mueller Co segment manufactures valves for water and gas systems, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.
