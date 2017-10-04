M&T Bank Corp Has $851,000 Position in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cinemark Holdings were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cinemark Holdings by 9.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings by 224.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings by 1.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings by 1.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cinemark Holdings news, CEO Mark Zoradi acquired 5,000 shares of Cinemark Holdings stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,551,358.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Cinemark Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cinemark Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut Cinemark Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cinemark Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) opened at 37.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.10. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $44.84.

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Cinemark Holdings had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Cinemark Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Cinemark Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Cinemark Holdings Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is engaged in the motion picture exhibition business with theatres in the United States (U.S.), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Paraguay, Curacao and Bolivia. The Company manages its business in two segments: U.S.

