MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has $80.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

MSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded MSA Safety Incorporporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety Incorporporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.50.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA) traded down 1.66% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 35,334 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.16 and a 200-day moving average of $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.64. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $84.86.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $288.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post $3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.07%.

In other news, VP Markus H. Weber sold 5,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $423,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $2,292,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,025,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,216,678.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,211 shares of company stock worth $2,879,428 over the last ninety days. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 20,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety Incorporporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Company Profile

Mine Safety Appliances Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of products that protect people’s health and safety. The Company’s line of safety products is used by workers worldwide in the fire service, homeland security, oil and gas, construction and other industries, as well as the military.

