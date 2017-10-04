Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) & Stillwater Mining (SWC) Head to Head Review

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ: MPVD) and Stillwater Mining (NYSE:SWC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and Stillwater Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A Stillwater Mining 0 2 1 0 2.33

Stillwater Mining has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.70%. Given Stillwater Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stillwater Mining is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Stillwater Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Stillwater Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stillwater Mining has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Stillwater Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $22.75 million 21.83 $6.31 million ($0.03) -103.33 Stillwater Mining N/A N/A N/A $0.07 257.14

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher revenue and earnings than Stillwater Mining. Mountain Province Diamonds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stillwater Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Stillwater Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds N/A -2.64% -1.03% Stillwater Mining 2.80% 2.63% 1.83%

Summary

Stillwater Mining beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. is a resource company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company holds interests in the GK Diamond Mine. The GK Diamond Mine is located in the Northwest Territories (NWT) of Canada, in the District of Mackenzie, 300 kilometers east-northeast of Yellowknife and 80 kilometers east-southeast of the Snap Lake Mine. The GK Diamond Mine includes various kimberlite deposits, such as 5034, Hearne, Tesla and Tuzo. The GK Diamond Mine covers approximately 10,350 acres. The GK Diamond Mine includes four mining leases (numbers 4341, 4199, 4200 and 4201).

About Stillwater Mining

Stillwater Mining Company is engaged in the development, extraction, processing, smelting and refining of palladium, platinum and associated metals (platinum group metals (PGMs)) produced by mining a geological formation in south-central Montana, known as the J-M Reef. The Company operates through five segments: Mine Production, PGM Recycling, Canadian Properties, South American Properties and All Other. The Company is engaged in recycling spent catalytic converters and other industrial sources. The Company is also engaged in expanding its mining development along the J-M Reef, and holds exploration-stage properties at the Marathon PGM copper property, adjacent to Lake Superior in northern Ontario, Canada (Marathon), and at the Altar copper-gold property in San Juan province, Argentina. In addition to palladium and platinum, the Company’s operations produce associated by-product metals, including nickel, copper and minor amounts of gold, silver and rhodium.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.