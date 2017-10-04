Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.97) price target on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC alerts:

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) opened at 506.00 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 255.33 million. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1-year low of GBX 267.25 and a 1-year high of GBX 517.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 491.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 447.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/mortgage-advice-bureau-holdings-plc-mab1-rating-reiterated-by-shore-capital.html.

In related news, insider Richard Verdin acquired 264 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 465 ($6.17) per share, with a total value of £1,227.60 ($1,628.33). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 278 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 504 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £1,401.12 ($1,858.50). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 981 shares of company stock worth $474,962.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc is a United Kingdom-based non-trading holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the provision of financial services, including the provision of mortgage advice, and advice on protection and general insurance products. The Company’s network offers advice on over 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products, including those that are available through mortgage intermediaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.