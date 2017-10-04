Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Yelp Inc. (YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the local business review company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on YELP. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Yelp in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

Yelp (NYSE YELP) opened at 45.80 on Monday. Yelp has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $45.89. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.89 million. Yelp had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yelp will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the local business review company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Laurence Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,947 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Baker sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $162,525.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,404.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,648,899 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 3,803.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,444 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $92,666,000 after buying an additional 2,756,955 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,088.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,661,644 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $87,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,744 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,044,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 658.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,293 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $73,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 794.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,930,508 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $57,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,785 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing ‘word of mouth’ online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company offers local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences with other consumers by posting reviews, tips, photos and videos, and to engage directly with businesses, through reviews, its Request-A-Quote and Message the Business features, and by completing transactions on the Yelp Platform.

