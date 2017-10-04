Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Fastenal Company (FAST)

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.44% from the stock’s current price.

FAST has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) opened at 45.80 on Monday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Holden Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $42,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $142,960. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,573,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,380,000 after acquiring an additional 943,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,796,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,680,000 after purchasing an additional 336,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,071,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,683,000 after purchasing an additional 77,914 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,126,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,509,000 after purchasing an additional 104,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,311,000 after purchasing an additional 120,996 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is engaged in fastener distribution, and non-fastener maintenance and supply business. As of December 31, 2016, it distributed these supplies through a network of approximately 2,500 stores. Its customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets.

