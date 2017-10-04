Morgan Stanley Downgrades bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) to Underweight

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “excitement.” But now may be a time for investors to turn cautious, at least according to analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm’s Matthew Harrison downgraded Bluebird’s stock rating from Equal Weight to Underweight with an unchanged $105 price target.Heading into the end of 2017 there are underappreciated risks that the Street may be ignoring, Harrison commented. Specifically, data related to LentiGlobin sickle cell data is unlikely to show any significant improvement in hemoglobin production that will be good enough to “increase investor confidence” in its sickle cell gene therapy.”Based on prior data, our premise is that to improve hemoglobin production in sickle cell patients, the correlation between drug-product vector copy number (DP VCN) and peripheral VCN (pVCN) needs to increase substantially,” the analyst explained. “We do not believe the evidence supports current investor optimism that this can be solved by ASH.”

Get bluebird bio Inc. alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLUE. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up previously from $134.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $37.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.05 to $108.25 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.61.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ BLUE) opened at 127.55 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The company’s market capitalization is $5.81 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average of $100.09.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.07). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 1,080.59%. The business had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 977.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that bluebird bio will post ($6.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) to Underweight” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/morgan-stanley-downgrades-bluebird-bio-inc-blue-to-underweight.html.

In other bluebird bio news, insider David Davidson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.49, for a total value of $120,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,577.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Sullivan sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $80,787.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $555,848.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,829 shares of company stock worth $15,480,499. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in bluebird bio by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Turner Investments LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.