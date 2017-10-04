Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (MNRO) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Monro Muffler Brake worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Monro Muffler Brake by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 9.5% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ MNRO) opened at 56.85 on Wednesday. Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $61.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.85 million. Monro Muffler Brake had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. will post $2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Monro Muffler Brake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro Muffler Brake’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Mccluski purchased 1,200 shares of Monro Muffler Brake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $55,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Craig L. Hoyle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $96,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,893 shares of company stock worth $328,155 and have sold 244,064 shares worth $11,438,709. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS AG cut Monro Muffler Brake from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Monro, Inc, formerly Monro Muffler Brake, Inc, is engaged in the provision of automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States. The Company provides a range of services on passenger cars, light trucks and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment.

