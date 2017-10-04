Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Momenta’s sales of Glatopa 20mg continue to do well and have captured approximately 40% of the market in the U.S. We are pleased with the company’s efforts to develop biosimilars given the potential in the market with recent approvals. In addition, a potential approval of M923 will boost investor confidence. The company has collaborated with Mylan to develop, manufacture and commercialize six of its current biosimilar candidates. The progress with the autoimmune portfolio is also impressive However, the ANDA approval for Glatopa 40mg is contingent on the satisfactory resolution of the compliance observations stated in the warning letter issued by the FDA, resulting in a delay of approval. The warning letter will remain a major over hang on the shares till the issue is solved. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the last twelve months.”

MNTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) traded down 14.714% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.925. 3,289,243 shares of the company traded hands. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.11 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.53) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Craig A. Wheeler sold 35,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $678,743.01. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 286,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,882.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $62,028.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 269,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,311.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,498 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing generic versions of drugs, biosimilars and therapeutics for oncology and autoimmune disease. The Company has developed generic version of LOVENOX (enoxaparin sodium injection) and COPAXONE (glatiramer acetate injection).

