MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 421 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,716,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,831,000 after purchasing an additional 423,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,946,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,951,000 after purchasing an additional 79,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,177,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,403,000 after purchasing an additional 141,429 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $39,697.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,724 shares in the company, valued at $634,835.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $71,199.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 44,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,576.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $96.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE OMC) opened at 74.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post $5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company’s branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications.

