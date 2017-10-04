MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Holdings Lifted by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 23,403 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of MKS Instruments worth $12,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 71.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 47.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $209,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS Instruments Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ MKSI) opened at 94.40 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $96.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.22.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.86 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post $5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Hanley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $83,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,617.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Charles Quirk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock worth $935,105 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Holdings Lifted by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/mks-instruments-inc-mksi-holdings-lifted-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc.html.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measures, controls, powers, delivers, monitors and analyzes critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes. The Company operates through two segments, including the Vacuum & Analysis segment and the Light & Motion segment.

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.