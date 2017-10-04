MKM Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at MKM Partners in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a $266.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $264.00. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $226.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Get Vail Resorts Inc. alerts:

Shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE MTN) opened at 221.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.08. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.50. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $151.60 and a 1-year high of $232.71.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.38. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $209.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.80) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post $6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/mkm-partners-reiterates-buy-rating-for-vail-resorts-inc-mtn.html.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $755,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Vail Resorts by 1.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment operates over 10 mountain resort properties and approximately three urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, primarily including, ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.