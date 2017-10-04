Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $968,000 Position in Danaher Corporation (DHR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Danaher Corporation were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher Corporation by 2,530.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,967,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,247,398,000 after purchasing an additional 36,524,795 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Danaher Corporation by 44.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,782,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $487,945,000 after buying an additional 1,785,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,967,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,503,962,000 after buying an additional 1,530,015 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher Corporation in the first quarter worth about $116,462,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Danaher Corporation in the first quarter worth about $116,462,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher Corporation alerts:

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Danaher Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Danaher Corporation in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.98.

In other Danaher Corporation news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $878,291.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,797.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $799,154.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,520 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,223. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) opened at 86.52 on Wednesday. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.14. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Danaher Corporation had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post $3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Danaher Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/mirador-capital-partners-lp-has-968000-position-in-danaher-corporation-dhr.html.

About Danaher Corporation

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.