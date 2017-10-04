Michael Kors Holdings Limited (KORS) Position Lowered by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,576 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after selling 39,620 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Michael Kors Holdings Limited worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Michael Kors Holdings Limited during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Michael Kors Holdings Limited during the first quarter worth $154,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,350 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 105.1% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 30.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,005 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KORS. CIBC raised Michael Kors Holdings Limited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited in a report on Thursday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Michael Kors Holdings Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on Michael Kors Holdings Limited and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited (KORS) traded up 0.19% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.69. The company had a trading volume of 227,462 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54. Michael Kors Holdings Limited has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.03.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.18 million. Michael Kors Holdings Limited had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Michael Kors Holdings Limited will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current year.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing.

