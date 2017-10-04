Michael J. Stone Sells 991 Shares of RLI Corp. (RLI) Stock

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Director Michael J. Stone sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $56,883.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) opened at 58.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average is $55.89. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $69.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.24.

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. RLI Corp. had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post $2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. RLI Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLI. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RLI Corp. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered RLI Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RLI Corp. by 11,386.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,695,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RLI Corp. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,239,000 after purchasing an additional 514,755 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth $24,542,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of RLI Corp. by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 437,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,873,000 after purchasing an additional 300,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,163,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,869,000 after buying an additional 284,228 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Corp. Company Profile

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurance company. The Company underwrites selected property and casualty insurance through subsidiaries, as well as offers insurance coverages in both the specialty admitted, and excess and surplus markets. It operates through Casualty, Property and Surety segments. Its Casualty segment consists of commercial and personal umbrella, general liability, commercial transportation, professional services, small commercial, executive products, medical professional liability and other casualty businesses.

