Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mettler-Toledo International earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.1149142152189 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) opened at 639.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $610.96 and a 200 day moving average of $568.14. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $395.61 and a 52-week high of $642.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 95.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post $17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. BidaskClub raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $711.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.33.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.00, for a total transaction of $865,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Donnelly sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $1,641,337.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,356 shares of company stock worth $16,150,829. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications.

