Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Mesa Laboratories has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years. Mesa Laboratories has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ MLAB) opened at 152.50 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.28. The firm has a market cap of $573.10 million, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.90 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post $2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Stuart Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total value of $286,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,976 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,059.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,610 shares of company stock worth $1,176,809 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc is focused primarily on quality control products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, Biological Indicators and Cold Chain. The Instruments Division designs, manufactures and markets quality control instruments and disposable products.

