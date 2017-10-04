Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Merit Medical Systems, Inc. was formed for the purpose of producing single-use medical products of high quality and superior value primarily for use in diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s products are designed to provide physicians and other health care professionals with devices that enable them to perform interventional and diagnostic procedures safely and effectively. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ MMSI) traded up 0.4414% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.6462. 128,952 shares of the stock were exchanged. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 63.5986 and a beta of 1.25.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post $1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard W. Edelman sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $1,194,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $1,028,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,106 shares of company stock worth $2,772,344 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 7,837.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,789,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,893,000 after purchasing an additional 187,745 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,737,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,428,000 after purchasing an additional 543,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 922.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,533,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,513 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices used in a range of interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic medical procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. The cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases, and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management (CRM), electrophysiology (EP), and interventional oncology and spine devices.

