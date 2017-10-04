Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks, Inc.

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $51.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) opened at 52.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.88 and a beta of 0.41. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $52.94.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CFO Gerald M. Haines II sold 2,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $129,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,466,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,800 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $227,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,629,094.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,368. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 54,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,906,000 after purchasing an additional 196,075 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the United States. The Company’s solutions support a range of defense and intelligence programs. Its technologies include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency (RF) and microwave multi-function assemblies, as well as subsystems, and RF and microwave components.

