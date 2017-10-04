MercadoLibre’s (MELI) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated their neutral rating on shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the stock.

MELI has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Vetr upgraded MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $316.69 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $287.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.34.

Get MercadoLibre Inc. alerts:

Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ MELI) traded down 0.79% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.27. The stock had a trading volume of 520,899 shares. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $148.98 and a 12-month high of $297.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.91 and its 200-day moving average is $257.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $316.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.16 million. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post $2.97 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/mercadolibres-meli-neutral-rating-reaffirmed-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. MercadoLibre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,591,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,304,000 after acquiring an additional 146,891 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 85,458.8% in the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 965,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 964,830 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 45.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 779,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,445,000 after acquiring an additional 245,213 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 25.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 570,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,552,000 after acquiring an additional 114,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.7% in the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 559,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc is an e-commerce company. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform in Latin America, which is designed to provide users with a portfolio of services to facilitate commercial transactions. Its geographic segments are Brazil, Argentina, Mexico Venezuela and Other Countries (which includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Guatemala, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and the United States of America).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.