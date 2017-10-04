Menta Capital LLC Takes Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (CNX)

Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNX. Creative Planning raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CNX) opened at 16.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50. The company’s market capitalization is $3.86 billion. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $22.34.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $865.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 202.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $20.00 target price on shares of CONSOL Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 target price on CONSOL Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CONSOL Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.37.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc (CONSOL Energy) is an integrated energy company. The Company’s divisions include Exploration and Production (E&P), Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations and Other. The E&P division operates through four segments: Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale, Coalbed Methane (CBM) and Other Gas, which produce pipeline quality natural gas for sale primarily to gas wholesalers.

