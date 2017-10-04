Menta Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Willbros Group, Inc. (WG)

Menta Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Willbros Group, Inc. (NYSE:WG) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Willbros Group worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Willbros Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willbros Group by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 124,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 65,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Willbros Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Willbros Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willbros Group by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 295,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 124,316 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Willbros Group, Inc. (NYSE WG) opened at 3.26 on Wednesday. Willbros Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The company’s market cap is $206.36 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.

Willbros Group (NYSE:WG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Willbros Group had a negative return on equity of 31.89% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Willbros Group, Inc. will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current year.

WG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willbros Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Willbros Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Willbros Group from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Willbros Group Profile

Willbros Group, Inc is a specialty energy infrastructure contractor serving the oil and gas and power industries with offerings that primarily include construction, maintenance and facilities development services. The Company operates through three segments: Oil & Gas, Utility T&D and Canada. The Company provides services through operating subsidiaries.

