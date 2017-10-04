Menta Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,140 Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $5,475,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 678,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,652,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Intuit by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 171,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,915,000 after acquiring an additional 89,984 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,448,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 393,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,655,000 after acquiring an additional 72,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ INTU) opened at 141.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.82 and a 200-day moving average of $132.90. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $103.22 and a one year high of $146.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Intuit had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 82.43%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post $4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.56%.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 183,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $24,790,423.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 98,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $13,373,393.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,084,194 shares of company stock valued at $151,162,540. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Intuit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 24th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.74.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. The Company operates through three segments: Small Business, Consumer Tax and ProConnect. The Small Business segment serves and advises small businesses and the accounting professionals, and includes QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, and payment processing solutions.

