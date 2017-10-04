Menta Capital LLC Buys New Position in Chegg, Inc. (CHGG)

Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Chegg by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Chegg by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Chegg by 9.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 7.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Chegg by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 47,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE CHGG) opened at 15.17 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.46 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $56.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post $0.24 EPS for the current year.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Chegg from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.68.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 678,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,502,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Geiger sold 81,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,110,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,741.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 472,494 shares of company stock worth $6,712,525 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc is a student-first connected learning platform. The Company helps students study for college admission exams, find the colleges, get grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. The Company matches domestic and international students with colleges, universities and other academic institutions (collectively referred to as colleges) in the United States.

