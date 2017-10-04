Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $2,319,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co held its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,646,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,416,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,924.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,718,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,213,733,000 after buying an additional 61,521,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,943,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,445,000 after buying an additional 573,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after buying an additional 1,328,606 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,181,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,705,000 after buying an additional 975,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ TXN) opened at 89.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average is $81.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.80 and a 1-year high of $90.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post $4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 74% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.51.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 26,905 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $2,192,219.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 105,396 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $8,632,986.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 252,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,662,370.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,301 shares of company stock worth $17,259,256. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

