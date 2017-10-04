Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Stake Held by Feinberg Stephen

Feinberg Stephen maintained its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,421,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Medical Properties Trust accounts for approximately 37.3% of Feinberg Stephen’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Feinberg Stephen owned 2.59% of Medical Properties Trust worth $121,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,653,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 332,602 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 766.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,320,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,244 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $29,018,000. RMR Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 370,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 66,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE MPW) remained flat at $13.18 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 504,843 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.88. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post $0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in and owning net-leased healthcare facilities across the United States and selectively in foreign jurisdictions. The Company’s segment is its investments in healthcare real estate, including mortgage and other loans, as well as any equity investments in its tenants.

