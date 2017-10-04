MDC Partners (MDCA) and Marchex (MCHX) Financial Analysis

MDC Partners (NASDAQ: MDCA) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

MDC Partners has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of MDC Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of MDC Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Marchex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MDC Partners and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDC Partners -1.70% -5.72% 1.77% Marchex -15.53% -10.65% -9.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MDC Partners and Marchex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDC Partners 0 4 3 0 2.43 Marchex 0 1 0 0 2.00

MDC Partners currently has a consensus price target of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 10.61%. Marchex has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.69%. Given MDC Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MDC Partners is more favorable than Marchex.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MDC Partners and Marchex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDC Partners $1.47 billion 0.44 $150.77 million ($0.56) -19.64 Marchex $105.54 million 1.32 -$12.35 million ($0.39) -8.33

MDC Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Marchex. MDC Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marchex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MDC Partners beats Marchex on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc. is a provider of global marketing, advertising, activation, communications and strategic consulting solutions. The Company and its subsidiary agencies (Partner Firms) deliver a range of customized services. The Company’s segments include Reportable Segment, All Other and Corporate. The Reportable segment consists of the Company’s integrated advertising, media and public relations service companies. The All Other segment consists of the companies that provide the Company’s specialist marketing offerings, such as direct marketing, sales promotion, market research, strategic communications, database and customer relationship management, data analytics and insights, corporate identity, and design and branding. The Reportable segment includes the operations of various companies, such as Allison & Partners, Anomaly, Crispin Porter + Bogusky, Doner, Forsman & Bodenfors, Hunter PR, kbs, MDC Media Partners and 72andSunny.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc. is a mobile advertising analytics company. The Company offers products and services for enterprises that depend on consumer phone calls to drive sales. Its media analytics products can provide actionable intelligence on media channels advertisers use to acquire customers over the phone. Its Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud helps marketers connect customer conversions driven from paid media channels, including search, display and video, social and sites, to phone calls made to a business. Its product offerings include Marchex Call Analytics, Marchex Search Analytics, Marchex Display and Video Analytics, Marchex Social Analytics, Marchex Call Marketplace and Local Leads. Its Local Leads platform is a white-labeled, full service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers, to sell call advertising, search marketing and other lead generation products.

