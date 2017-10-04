MCBC Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) Holdings Maintained by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. held its stake in shares of MCBC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,550 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.01% of MCBC Holdings worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in MCBC Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MCBC Holdings by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 152,415 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MCBC Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MCBC Holdings by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,110,000 after buying an additional 189,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MCBC Holdings by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,818,000 after buying an additional 123,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

MCBC Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) traded up 1.42% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.40. 57,124 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $398.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.23. MCBC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

MCBC Holdings (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 million. MCBC Holdings had a return on equity of 443.78% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MCBC Holdings, Inc. will post $1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MCBC Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MCBC Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MCBC Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MCBC Holdings from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of MCBC Holdings in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

MCBC Holdings Company Profile

MCBC Holdings, Inc (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company is a designer and manufacturer of inboard tournament ski boats and V-drive runabouts under the MasterCraft brand. The Company operates through two segments: MasterCraft and Hydra-Sports. The MasterCraft product brand consists of recreational performance boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

