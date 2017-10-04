Maximus (MMS) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.00

Press coverage about Maximus (NYSE:MMS) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Maximus earned a news sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the health services provider an impact score of 44.2698625218528 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Maximus (NYSE MMS) opened at 65.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.74. Maximus has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $600.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.12 million. Maximus had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Maximus will post $3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Maximus in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Maxim Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Maximus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $60,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,128.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bruce Caswell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $497,680.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 35,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,403 shares of company stock valued at $9,716,341 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services agencies. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, Health Services and Human Services. The U.S. Federal Services segment provides BPS and program management for large government programs, independent health review and appeals services for both the United States Federal Government, and state-based programs and technology solutions for civilian federal programs.

