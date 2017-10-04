Match Group’s (MTCH) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. upped their target price on Match Group from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on Match Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.

Get Match Group Inc. alerts:

Match Group (MTCH) traded up 1.82% on Wednesday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,844,173 shares. Match Group has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $309.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.36 million. Match Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/match-groups-mtch-overweight-rating-reaffirmed-at-piper-jaffray-companies.html.

In related news, General Counsel Jared F. Sine sold 64,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,318,360.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,360.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sam Yagan sold 98,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $1,888,111.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 902,498 shares of company stock worth $19,287,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mik Capital LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $23,043,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 163,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Match Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 144.0% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc, incorporated on February 13, 2009, is a provider of dating products. The Company operates in the Dating segment. The Dating segment consists of all of its dating businesses across the globe. As of March 31, 2017, the Company operated a portfolio of over 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet and LoveScout24, each designed to manage its users’ likelihood of finding a romantic connection.

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.