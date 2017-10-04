Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc.

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup Inc.’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS AG raised their target price on Match Group from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on Match Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on Match Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ MTCH) opened at 24.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.56. Match Group has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $25.26.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $309.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sam Yagan sold 98,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $1,888,111.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jared F. Sine sold 64,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,318,360.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,360.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 902,498 shares of company stock worth $19,287,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Match Group

Match Group, Inc, incorporated on February 13, 2009, is a provider of dating products. The Company operates in the Dating segment. The Dating segment consists of all of its dating businesses across the globe. As of March 31, 2017, the Company operated a portfolio of over 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet and LoveScout24, each designed to manage its users’ likelihood of finding a romantic connection.

