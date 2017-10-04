Masimo Corporation (MASI) Stake Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Masimo Corporation were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo Corporation by 4,676.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,364,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,789,000 after buying an additional 7,210,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Masimo Corporation by 42.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,401,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,704,000 after acquiring an additional 419,767 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Masimo Corporation by 28.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,356,000 after acquiring an additional 392,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Masimo Corporation by 76.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,191,000 after acquiring an additional 347,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Masimo Corporation by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,935,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,036,000 after acquiring an additional 318,060 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ MASI) opened at 85.45 on Wednesday. Masimo Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $104.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day moving average is $90.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $192.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.03 million. Masimo Corporation had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo Corporation will post $2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo Corporation news, insider Jon Coleman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Sampath sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,444,090 in the last ninety days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Masimo Corporation from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masimo Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Masimo Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Masimo Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

About Masimo Corporation

Masimo Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets a range of non-invasive patient monitoring technologies. The Company’s business is Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring, known as Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry.

