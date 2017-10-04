Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & by 16.7% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Merck & during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Merck & during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) traded up 0.30% on Wednesday, reaching $64.56. 2,909,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day moving average of $63.67. Merck & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.29 and a one year high of $66.80.

Merck & (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Merck & had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Company, Inc. will post $3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck &’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Credit Suisse Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Merck & and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merck & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Merck & in a report on Friday, September 8th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Merck & in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS AG boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Merck & Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

