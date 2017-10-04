Mary Harris Acquires 1,945 Shares of ITV plc (ITV) Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV) insider Mary Harris bought 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £3,345.40 ($4,437.46).

ITV plc (ITV) opened at 174.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 163.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 185.44. ITV plc has a 1-year low of GBX 152.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 221.76. The stock’s market cap is GBX 7.01 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%.

ITV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered their target price on shares of ITV plc from GBX 237 ($3.14) to GBX 228 ($3.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITV plc in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.38) price target on shares of ITV plc in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ITV plc from GBX 200 ($2.65) to GBX 175 ($2.32) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.39) price objective on shares of ITV plc in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 207.71 ($2.76).

About ITV plc

ITV plc (ITV) is an integrated producer broadcaster. The Company creates, owns and distributes content on multiple platforms. It operates through two segments: Broadcast & Online and ITV Studios. The Broadcast & Online segment operates the commercial family of channels in the United Kingdom and delivers content through television broadcasting.

