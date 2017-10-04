Martin P. Connor Sells 2,000 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE TOL) opened at 41.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.50. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post $3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Toll Brothers by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, September 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Toll Brothers, Inc is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The Company operates through two segments: Traditional Home Building and Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). Within the Traditional Home Building segment, it operates in five geographic segments in the United States: the North, consisting of Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York; the Mid-Atlantic, consisting of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia; the South, consisting of Florida, North Carolina and Texas; the West, consisting of Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Washington, and California.

