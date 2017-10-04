Marsh & McLennan Companies’ (MMC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) traded down 1.14% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.43. 990,352 shares of the company traded hands. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $62.33 and a 12-month high of $84.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average is $77.28.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post $3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.44%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $2,319,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,091.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 81,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,338,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various risk advisors and specialty consultants, including Marsh, the insurance broker; Guy Carpenter, the risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, the provider of human resource and investment related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, the management and economic consultancy.

