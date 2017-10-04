Marriott International (MAR) Position Lessened by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its position in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 864,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,424,000 after buying an additional 80,859 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Marriott International by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 173,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after buying an additional 82,403 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Marriott International from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.81.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Edward A. Ryan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,406 shares in the company, valued at $8,035,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Capuano sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,480,466.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,598,864.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,727 shares of company stock worth $11,339,600 over the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Marriott International (MAR) Position Lessened by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/marriott-international-mar-position-lessened-by-zurich-insurance-group-ltd-fi.html.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) traded down 0.66% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.68. 169,712 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average of $101.06. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $65.91 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marriott International will post $4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 45.52%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc (Marriott International) is a lodging company. Marriott International operates in three business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service and International. Its North American Full-Service segment includes its Luxury and Premium brands (JW Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Le Meridien, Autograph Collection Hotels, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Tribute Portfolio) located in the United States and Canada.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.