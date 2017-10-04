Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.41% of Marlin Business Services Corp. worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marlin Business Services Corp. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 344,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Marlin Business Services Corp. by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marlin Business Services Corp. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRLN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

In other Marlin Business Services Corp. news, Director James W. Wert sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $75,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward Ralph Jr. Dietz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $75,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $170,799. Insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ MRLN) opened at 28.50 on Wednesday. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $348.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.24.

About Marlin Business Services Corp.

Marlin Business Services Corp. is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a provider of credit products and services to small businesses. The Company provides products and services to its customers, which include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment, working capital loans, and insurance products.

