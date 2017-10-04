Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 351.90 ($4.67) and last traded at GBX 352.40 ($4.67). Approximately 4,175,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 5,933,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353.40 ($4.69).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKS. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.77) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.63) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.57) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.78) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group Plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 354.91 ($4.71).

Get Marks and Spencer Group Plc alerts:

The company’s market capitalization is GBX 5.72 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 329.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 344.26.

In other Marks and Spencer Group Plc news, insider Archie Norman purchased 10,000 shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.24) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($42,445.95).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS) Trading Down 0.3%” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/marks-and-spencer-group-plc-mks-trading-down-0-3.html.

About Marks and Spencer Group Plc

Marks and Spencer Group plc (M&S) is a retailer in the United Kingdom, with over 1,380 stores around the world. The Company is the holding company of the Marks & Spencer Group of companies. The Company operates through two segments: UK and International. The UK segment consists of the United Kingdom retail business and the United Kingdom franchise operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.