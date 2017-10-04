Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) Stake Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSE:SMH) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,314 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 560,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,891,000 after acquiring an additional 521,750 shares in the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,259,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Airain ltd acquired a new position in Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSE SMH) opened at 94.25 on Wednesday. Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $94.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.15 and its 200 day moving average is $84.67.

Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF Profile

Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) is a non-diversified investment company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors United States Listed Semiconductor 25 Index. The Index is a rules based index intended to track the overall performance of 25 of the largest United States listed, publicly traded semiconductor companies.

