The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $174,612.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) traded down 0.40% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.28. 4,228,627 shares of the stock were exchanged. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81.

Get The Charles Schwab Corporation alerts:

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The Charles Schwab Corporation had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Marie A. Chandoha Sells 3,923 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/marie-a-chandoha-sells-3923-shares-of-the-charles-schwab-corporation-schw-stock.html.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Charles Schwab Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,925,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,519,523,000 after buying an additional 2,536,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,666,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,699,000 after buying an additional 1,790,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,576,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,193,000 after buying an additional 491,451 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,766,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,708,000 after buying an additional 3,128,532 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,237,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,230,000 after buying an additional 11,224,199 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation (CSC) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.