Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Get Manhattan Associates Inc. alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ MANH) traded down 3.52% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.54. 1,088,826 shares of the stock were exchanged. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.80 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 75.58%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 41.1% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 11.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 105.3% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 79.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyds Banking Group plc lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lloyds Banking Group plc now owns 3,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/manhattan-associates-inc-manh-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc (Manhattan) is a developer and provider of supply chain commerce solutions. The Company operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific (APAC). It is engaged in developing, selling, deploying, servicing and maintaining software solutions designed to manage supply chains, inventory and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.