Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd alerts:

Shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (MMD) traded down 0.30% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 31,468 shares. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81.

WARNING: “Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (MMD)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/mainstay-definedterm-municipal-opptys-fd-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-09-mmd.html.

About Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from regular the United States Federal income taxes (but which may be includable in taxable income for purpose of the Federal alternative minimum tax).

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.