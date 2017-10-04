Macy’s Inc (M) Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,401 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Macy’s worth $15,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on M shares. BidaskClub downgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Vetr lowered Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.02 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

In other news, Director John A. Bryant acquired 9,825 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,644. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE M) opened at 21.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. Macy’s Inc has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.64%.

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

