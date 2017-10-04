Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Macquarie Infrastructure Company (NYSE:MIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $84.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Macquarie owns, operate and invests in a diversified group of infrastructure businesses, which provide basic, everyday services, in the United States and other developed countries. Its initial businesses and investments consist of an airport services business (Atlantic and AvPorts), an airport parking business (PCAA and Avistar) and a district energy business (Thermal Chicago and Northwind Aladdin), a UK regulated water utility and in Macquarie Communications Infrastructure Group. “

MIC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays PLC cut Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) opened at 72.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average is $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.88. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $71.23 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.26). Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $438.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post $1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a group of businesses that provide services, such as bulk liquid terminalling and handling services. The Company operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP) and MIC Hawaii. Its group of businesses also provides services, such as aircraft fueling, CP generation and utility gas services.

