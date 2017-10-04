Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in BB&T Corporation (BBT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,133,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,257 shares during the period. BB&T Corporation accounts for about 1.4% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.12% of BB&T Corporation worth $778,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBT. Sii Investments Inc. WI raised its position in shares of BB&T Corporation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 6,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T Corporation by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 345,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BB&T Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T Corporation by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BB&T Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of BB&T Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BB&T Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of BB&T Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of BB&T Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of BB&T Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

In other BB&T Corporation news, insider Robert Jerome Johnson, Jr. sold 18,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $865,606.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 8,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $410,556.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,364. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BB&T Corporation (BBT) traded down 0.34% on Wednesday, hitting $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,790 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.07. BB&T Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $49.88.

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. BB&T Corporation had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BB&T Corporation will post $2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB&T Corporation declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.88 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BB&T Corporation Company Profile

BB&T Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its bank subsidiary, Branch Banking and Trust Company (Branch Bank), and other nonbank subsidiaries. Its segments include Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Holdings and Financial Services.

