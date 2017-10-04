Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $145.62 Million Stake in Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (Q)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (NYSE:Q) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,626,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 212,552 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of Quintiles Transitional Holdings worth $145,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,888 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth $95,228,000. AHL Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 37,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,053 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 34,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Quintiles Transitional Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Quintiles Transitional Holdings from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Quintiles Transitional Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on Quintiles Transitional Holdings from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quintiles Transitional Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.84.

Shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (NYSE:Q) traded up 0.08% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.18. 193,195 shares of the stock were exchanged. Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.88 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average of $87.95.

Quintiles Transitional Holdings (NYSE:Q) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Quintiles Transitional Holdings had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Quintiles Transitional Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. will post $4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quintiles Transitional Holdings news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $1,805,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,451.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 92,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $8,326,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,082,919 shares in the company, valued at $97,841,731.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,198,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,834,375. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Quintiles Transitional Holdings Company Profile

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc, formerly Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc, provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services. The Company operates through segments, including Commercial Solutions; Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offerings include national information offerings, sub-national information offerings, technology solutions, and workflow analytics and consulting services.

