Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 223,419 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,262,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,419 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.95% of East West Bancorp worth $249,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 156.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 44,336 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in East West Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $405,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 50.9% during the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,414,000 after buying an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/macquarie-group-ltd-acquires-223419-shares-of-east-west-bancorp-inc-ewbc.html.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) traded down 0.99% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.26. 202,564 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.63. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.46.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $337.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post $3.70 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $107,238.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,135.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for East West Bank (the Bank) and other banking or banking-related subsidiaries. The Bank is a California state-chartered bank, which operates in the United States and Greater China. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.